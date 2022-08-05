June milk production
Dairy herds in Michigan produced 1 billion pounds of milk during June, down 1.0 percent from a year ago, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Regional Director of the USDA, NASS, and Great Lakes Regional Office. Production per cow in Michigan averaged 2,330 pounds for June, 60 pounds above June 2021. The dairy herd was estimated at 429,000 head for June, down 16,000 head from a year earlier.
Milk Production in the 24 major States during June totaled 18.1 billion pounds, up 0.3 percent from June 2021. May revised production, at 18.9 billion pounds, was down 0.4 percent from May 2021. The May revision represented an increase of 37 million pounds or 0.2 percent from last month’s preliminary production estimate. Production per cow in the 24 major States averaged 2,031 pounds for June, 20 pounds above June 2021. The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.93 million head, 65,000 head less than June 2021, but 4,000 head more than May 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.