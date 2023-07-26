The apparent owner of this impressive vehicle is not identified in the photo but he looks to be rightfully proud of this 1921 beauty. No doubt he turned a lot of heads as he cruised the busy streets of Lucas a century ago. (courtesy of Missaukee Historical Society)
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Salary Demands Revealed
- Evergreen Resort owner proposes new 'glamping' campground, hotel off 41 Road
- Buckley man given jail after killing, dismembering neighbor's dog
- NMCS announces Katelyn Richard as new K-12 principal
- A year after fire destroys Cadillac Revival Center, church 'alive and well' at new location
- New (old) DPW supervisor, and police chief hired in Manton
- Man found dead following house fire in Missaukee County
- Study outlines housing challenges faced by city of Cadillac
- Cadillac man found guilty of gun offenses in 2021 has appeal denied
- Larry Fisher's presence at Arts Festival still felt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.