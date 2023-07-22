LAKE CITY — Kiss tribute band War Machine and special guest Limelight are coming to Lake City.
The two bands will be performing on Saturday, July 22 at the Missaukee Mountain Resort. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 6 p.m. Limelight will perform from 6 to 7 p.m. and War Machine will take the stage from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Entry cost for the concert will be $20 and no concert tickets are being sold beforehand.
Two food trucks will be at the concert to serve attendees. Those 21 and older will receive a special-colored wristband to gain entry into the beverage tent where they can purchase alcoholic drinks. Drinks are being provided by Short’s Brewing Company, Drink It Up by Kiss and Real Sangria.
The concert, titled Rock the Mountain, is being put on by the resort and the Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber is looking for volunteers to work as bartenders at the concert. Those interested can call (231) 839-4969.
