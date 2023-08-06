'When I heard he was actually going to be here at Merritt I was super excited.'
-- Tammy Bigelow of Manton
MERRITT – It took a while longer for the patient group of fans gathered inside the white tent at Merritt Speedway to finally get to “greet” distinguished veteran NASCAR racer Kyle Busch at Merritt Speedway on Saturday evening, but once the amiable Busch arrived for the meet-and-greet event it proved to be well worth the wait.
Busch, who was making his first appearance on the dirt oval track at Merritt and driving in the Late Model feature race later that evening, apologized for the delay to the 70 fans or so who had been waiting. After arriving in Merritt following his early-afternoon qualifying run at Michigan International Speedway downstate at Brooklyn, Busch had taken time to watch his 8-year-old son Brexton compete in the Mini-Wedge feature race at Merritt and actually do pretty well, coming in fourth overall.
“Brexton would have preferred to win of course,” Kyle told the crowd while being interviewed initially by Merritt Speedway announcer Alan Lardie.
“He’s very competitive; he gets that from his mother.”
Everybody laughed and it set the light mood for the remainder of the time Busch would spend with the group of fans, each of whom had purchased tickets to be part of the meet-and-greet.
Busch accepted the microphone from Lardie and then answered numerous questions from the audience, including questions about switching to the Richard Childress Racing team, about recovering from the injuries he sustained in the crash at the Daytona track in 2015, about his previous dirt racing experiences, including what it was like going against dirt track master Kyle Larson in Tennessee back in May, and about his first impressions of the popular dirt oval track at Merritt.
“Give me another two hours and I can tell you,” he said to the latter question, drawing another round of laughs.
One audience member asked Kyle which teammate had “pushed him” the most over the years.
Busch, who has over 200 wins to his credit in the NASCAR Cup Series in addition to Xfinity and the Craftsman Truck Series, said it was a good question. He mentioned longtime teammate Denny Hamlin as one who had pushed him frequently through the years, and also former teammate Jeff Gordon. The one driver who had pushed him the most, though, was Martin Truex.
Busch had casually walked behind Merritt Speedway owner Mike Blackmer to the meet-and-greet wearing a gray “Chevrolet” t-shirt and dark shorts. He was down-to-earth and quite friendly with everyone. He sat and signed individual autographs after the question-and-answer session even though time was a bit tight by that point.
Tammy Bigelow of Manton was among those in attendance. Tammy, who was there with her husband Jon, said she has been a NASCAR fan for a long time but a fan of Kyle in particular because she enjoys the aggressive style of racing that earned him the nickname “Rowdy” and brought Kyle so many victories over the years.
“She also thinks he’s hot!” her husband Jon interjected laughingly.
“I’ve been a fan of Kyle for a long time; I just like his style of racing,” Tammy said.
“When I heard he was actually going to be here at Merritt I was super excited. It’ll be really cool to meet him in person and to watch him race on the oval track.”
Jon Bigelow said he is also a Busch fan, though his favorite all-time racer is still Dale Earnhardt Sr.
“It’s a pretty big deal to get a driver like Kyle to come to Merritt,” he added.
Bruce Stephens of Traverse City traveled to Merritt on Saturday with his 10-year-old grandson Steven McManus. Bruce has been a huge Busch fan for years, though his grandson admits to being more of a fan of Chase Elliott. They were both pleased to have the chance to attend the meet-and-greet, though.
“When I saw Kyle was going to be here, I couldn’t believe it,” Bruce said, echoing the comments of many others.
“I’ve been rooting for him ever since he started racing. He wasn’t always popular with the other drivers because of his aggressiveness on the track, especially when he was younger, but I always loved how he raced. I would wear Busch stuff here at Merritt or at the M-113 Speedway and some of the other fans would even boo me but it didn’t matter.”
Stephens said it was well worth the cost to come and see the 38-year-old Busch in person and get to watch him race in the Late Model feature at Merritt.
“I wouldn’t do it for any other driver except maybe Chase since my grandson is such a big fan of his,” he added.
Nate Meredith of Midland is a regular attendee at Merritt, where his good friend Craig Vance regularly competes in the Late Model division in the No. 42 car. Nate and some other friends purchased tickets to be part of the meet-and-greet on Saturday.
“Kyle is so good at what he does,” Nate said. “I watched him race at Bristol before.”
Nate was looking forward to meeting Busch in person.
“It gives you a little bit of a different perspective when you actually meet someone,” he said. “It’s really cool that he’s here.”
Katrina Irwin of Farwell is another regular attendee at Merritt who also happens to be a longtime Kyle Busch fan. She was pleased to participate in the meet-and-greet before watching Kyle race on the dirt oval.
“I grew up around racing and I’ve been a big NASCAR fan and dirt track fan my whole life,” Katrina said. “I’ve watched Kyle race so many times (on TV) and I figured getting to actually meet him and see him in person is pretty awesome. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing, especially for it to happen up here. It’s very exciting.”
Adam Blaisdell and his 12-year-old son Adam Jr. made the trip south from Johannesburg to see Kyle in person and to watch him race at Merritt.
Adam the dad enjoys watching the NASCAR races along with his son. Adam Jr. is also a huge Kyle Busch fan.
“When I found out Kyle was going to be here I knew I had to make this happen for my son,” Adam Sr. said. “When you get a chance like this, you have to take it.”
Adam Jr., who is entering the seventh grade in the Johannesburg-Lewiston school district, admitted to being so excited about coming that he couldn’t sleep the night before.
“I’m really happy to be here,” young Adam said.
When asked why Kyle is his favorite driver, young Adam simply said, “He’s the fastest.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.