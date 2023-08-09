MERRITT – Saturday, August 5, was a memorable occasion for several local NASCAR fans and fans of popular-and-successful NASCAR driver Kyle Busch.
Not only was Kyle Busch driving in the Late Model feature that night at Merritt Speedway, but Kyle also made an appearance at an informal meet-and-greet event under a tent sent up on the Speedway site by owner Mike Blackmer.
Kyle, 38, made his appearance there around 6:30 p.m., an hour later than scheduled, but the driver was so engaging and funny and personal, it proved to be well worth the wait for the 70 or so fortunate fans who purchased tickets to be in the audience.
Tammy Bigelow of Manton has been a big Kyle Busch fan for years. She has always enjoyed the aggressive style of racing that earned him the nickname “Rowdy” in his younger days and has also earned up 200 victories during his career. When Tammy heard that her favorite driver was actually going to compete on the dirt oval track at Merritt, she knew she had to be there. And her husband Jon, who is also a NASCAR fan, obliged her and attended the races and the meet-and-greet with her.
“I’ve been a fan of Kyle for a long time; I just like his style of racing,” Tammy explained.
“When I heard he was actually going to be here at Merritt I was super excited. It’ll be really cool to meet him in person and to watch him race on the oval track.”
Jon Bigelow said he is also a Busch fan, though his favorite all-time racer is still Dale Earnhardt Sr.
“It’s a pretty big deal to get a driver like Kyle to come to Merritt,” he added.
Nate Meredith of Midland is a regular attendee at Merritt, where his good friend Craig Vance regularly competes in the Late Model division in the No. 42 car. Nate and some other friends purchased tickets to be part of the meet-and-greet on Saturday.
“Kyle is so good at what he does,” Nate said. “I watched him race at Bristol before.”
Nate was looking forward to meeting Busch in person.
“It gives you a little bit of a different perspective when you actually meet someone,” he said. “It’s really cool that he’s here.”
Katrina Irwin of Farwell is another regular attendee at Merritt who also happens to be a longtime Kyle Busch fan. She was pleased to participate in the meet-and-greet before watching Kyle race on the dirt oval.
“I grew up around racing and I’ve been a big NASCAR fan and dirt track fan my whole life,” Katrina said. “I’ve watched Kyle race so many times (on TV) and I figured getting to actually meet him and see him in person is pretty awesome. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing, especially for it to happen up here. It’s very exciting.”
Bruce Stephens of Traverse City traveled to Merritt on Saturday with his 10-year-old grandson Steven McManus. Bruce has been a huge Busch fan for years, though his grandson admits to being more of a fan of Chase Elliott. They were both pleased to have the chance to attend the meet-and-greet, though.
“When I saw Kyle was going to be here, I couldn’t believe it,” Bruce said, echoing the comments of many others.
Stephens said it was well worth the cost to come and see the 38-year-old Busch in person and get to watch him race in the Late Model feature at Merritt.
“I wouldn’t do it for any other driver except maybe Chase since my grandson is such a big fan of his,” he added.
When Kyle Busch arrived at the meet-and-greet, he did so very casually, walking behind Bickmer the owner with a simple Chevrolet t-shirt and dark shorts. He must have walked past many of the fans who were there to see him racing later that night without even being recognized. He apologized to the crowd for the delay in coming to the meet-and-greet but explained that he wanted to watch his 8-year-old son Brexton compete in the feature race of the Mini-Wing division.
It was definitely a long day for the elder Busch, who qualified in the early afternoon at the Michigan International Speedway downstate in Brooklyn before making the three-and-a-half hour drive north to Merritt. Kyle arrived in time to watch Brexton, who turned 8 in May, qualify on the dirt oval track in the Mini-Wing class and then take a very respectable fourth place in the Mini-Wing feature race.
Merritt Speedway announcer Alan Lardie interviewed Kyle initially and asked him about Brexton’s progress as an aspiring racer.
“Brexton came in fourth today, which is pretty good,” Kyle responded.
“He would have preferred to win of course. He’s very competitive; he gets that from his mother.”
That remark generated plenty of laughter and set a light tone for the remainder of the meet-and-greet. Busch took the microphone from Lardie and then answered questions from the audience before sitting down at a table and doing individual autographs.
Saturday was also the 35th annual running of the Ed VanDuinen Memorial Wood Tic 100 and it drew one of the largest crowds the Merritt bleachers have ever held. The Wood Tic 100 was already a big event at Merritt and having Kyle Busch compete in the $35,000 Late Model race brought in even more fans for all over.
For the fans who purchased tickets to take part in the meet-and-greet with a NASCAR legend, it made the occasion a special one too.
