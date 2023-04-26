MANTON – Lake City and Northern Michigan Christian competed in a Highland double-dual meet on Monday at Manton in cool, breezy conditions.
The Lake City boys swept the meet, narrowly outscoring Manton 85-77 and outscoring NMC 125.5-30.5.
There were plenty of highlights for the Trojans on the boys’ side as they won eight events and came in as runner-up seven times.
Senior Dayne “The Train” Blair didn’t let the cold bother him too much as he chugged to first in the 100-meter dash (11.14) and the 200 dash (23.15) and teamed with Tyler Brown, Tavin Miller and Robbie Root to take first in the 400 relay (47.91).
Dayne led a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 dash with Tyler (11.7) and Tavin (11.9) coming in close behind him.
In the distance races it was foreign exchange student “Easy” Enzo Ramalho racing to first in the 1600 run (4:54.83) and the 3200 run (11:21.78). Enzo also teamed with Peter Maddox, Caiden Helsel and Marcus Booms to earn first the 3200 relay (10:41.81).
Darin Kunkel also helped the Trojans’ cause with his second-place time of 54.92 seconds in the 400 dash.
Marcus Booms also earned first in the pole vault, zooming through the air to clear the bar at 12 feet with Robbie Root as runner-up with a successful jump at 11 feet.
Powerful senior Rowland Ball rolled up his sleeves and secured second in both the shot put (43-0) and the discus (116-3). Tyler Brown lifted off the ground for 18 feet, 16.25 inches for second in the long jump with Jeremiah King (17-5.75) third.
Tristen Horsley galloped to third in both the 110 hurdles (20.72) and the 300 hurdles (50.52) and freshman Adrian Schichtel secured third in the high jump (5-2).
FOR NMC in the boys’ meet, it was Isaac Bowden, Collin DeKam, Nate Eisenga, and Tucker Tossey teaming to take first in the 800 relay (1:14.30) and the same foursome accomplishing first again in the 3200 relay (3:44.55).
Tucker also turned the turf to take second in the 200 dash (23.90) while Nate Eisenga earned second in the high jump (5-8). DeKam delivered the shot put 37 feet, 9 inches, good for third.
ON THE GIRLS’ SIDE, Lake City lost to a pretty deep Manton squad (112-50) and defeated NMC for a split.
Sadie Larson was part of three firsts for the Trojans, finishing ahead of the field in both the 100 hurdles (17.30) and the 300 hurdles (54.52) and also teaming with Lauren Booms, Rylee Cohoon and Viviannah Harmon for first in the 800 relay (1:59,09),
Junior Mackenzie Bisballe also earned first in the high jump (4-10) and senior Emma Dickerson cleared the pole vault bar at 8 feet for runner-up in that event. Mackenzie and Addison Seger both reached 12 feet, 5 inches in the long jump, good for a third-place tie.
Rylee raced to second in the 400 dash (1:11.75) with Brooklyn Drexler (1:12.37) third. Lauren Booms zoomed to second in the 200 dash (29.78) with Amelia Neal (30.71) third. Addison Seger surged to third in the 800 run (2:58.38) and Amelia flew to third in the 100 dash (14.59).
It was Hayleigh Vandertuig, reliable as the sunrise, taking third in both the 1600 run (6:55.88) and the 3200 run (15:20.46).
Lake City competes in the Clare Invitational this Friday, April 28, before hosting a Highland tri-meet on Monday, May 1, against McBain and Beal City.
