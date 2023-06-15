CADILLAC — A new eagle sculpture was unveiled Tuesday morning at the foot of the city dock along the Cadillac pathway.
Sculpted from white pine, artist Steve Haynes described it as a “standing eagle, like a sentinel.”
“I thought about carving it with wings up,” he said. “But I was afraid someone might lean on them. This figure is sturdy, with a base of concrete and cedar.”
The original carved eagle was found in pieces by city workers in August 2021. They concluded it deteriorated with time due to the elements.
Haynes volunteered to replace the eagle after a chance meeting last summer at the Festival of Arts. He struck up a conversation with Linda Anderson, a festival organizer and the volunteer responsible for maintaining the gardens near the city dock.
“He was telling me that he was a chainsaw sculptor,” Anderson said. “So I asked him to and take a look at the site where ours once stood.”
At the site, Haynes offered to get started on a new eagle for the city.
“I was happy to donate the eagle,” Haynes said. “The city does so much for people with the walkways and the bike paths. This city is great and I told them I would carve a new one, but that I’m so busy it will take until next year.”
Iron worker becomes chainsaw sculptor
Haynes, 70, was an iron worker in the Detroit area for years. He also dabbled in taxidermy since he was a kid. Later he took up a new hobby — chainsaw carving. And from humble beginnings his hobby took off.
“I’ve just got a rough old shop,” the Lake City resident said. “I try to work outside. I work every day because I have so many projects.”
He is known for detailed and realistic portrayals that include commissions for Michael the Archangel, horses, dogs, totem poles, fish and other wildlife.
“I just love it,” he said. “Every day I answer Facebook questions about my work and it’s an inspiration to have people confirm that it’s a good job.”
The Perfect Spot
“In the spring, when the ice lets out, this is the area where the Eagles will come and sit,” said Gabe Marine, pointing toward the lake shore beyond the garden where the new eagle is located. Marine is the assistant operations manager at Cadillac Department of Public Works. “This is the perfect spot for this carving.”
“It’s nice to have the eagle back and in color,” said Mayor Carla Filkins, who was preset at the unveiling. “Now it’s in color and it’s a beautiful addition to the park.”
The eagle has a coating of oil paint and log oil to protect it. Haynes will maintain the wood twice a year.
“Cadillac means so much to the people,” he said. “It’s good to give back. I love Cadillac. It’s amazing what we have here in the park.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.