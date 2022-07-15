Lake City Arise
On Friday, July 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., Lake City will be gathering under the big tent
Come to Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church, next to Rogers Grocery Store. We are joining together to sing, praise, and worship the Lord. Wesley Stagg will be leading us.
Pastor Benjamin Pearson will be bringing a word, as well as Pastor Gregory Dubois. Ben is also local, but travels from missionary work to Tanzania and Pakistan.
You may have already attended a Sunday night summer concert Series at Lake City EPC. We’re at the same stage in the back of the property.
There will be other speakers and personal stories, times for water baptizing. (Bathing suit/T- shirt and towel, with a change of clothes, probably 3 p.m. Saturday)
Sponsored by Dana Thomas, short-term missionary and prayer warrior: Bruce and Maria Grgurich, Ransomed Ministries, Pastor Gregory Dubois and Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church, and all of Lake City.
