LAKE CITY — Regulations for short-term and long-term rentals are coming into place in Lake City.
The city council adopted a building code for rental inspections during its recent meeting. These inspections would be required before an individual could obtain a rental license.
The international property maintenance code (IPMC) is a model code that regulates the minimum maintenance requirements for existing residential and commercial buildings and, is intended to establish minimum standards for structural conditions, lighting, ventilation, sanitation, and fire safety.
“It gives us a standard to inspect the rentals and make sure they’re up to code,” Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said.
The resolution is part of the city’s pull to regulate short-term and long-term rentals. In recent months, the city has passed other motions to regulate the number of rentals in the community, establish a fee structure, and establish an ongoing enrollment period for rentals which ends on Dec. 31, 2022.
During the council’s recent meeting, they decided to table two resolutions regarding how much the city will charge to apply for a rental license and inspections. Ardis said they hope to finalize those numbers by December.
“We’re still looking at what other communities have done,” Ardis said. “Housing North has been having lots of discussions and I sat on their board, so we’re gleaning some information and data from them.”
“We just want to be fair as we charge people for their permits and code inspections.”
