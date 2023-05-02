LAKE CITY — Lake City played host to Evart, one of the better teams in the Highland Conference this season, for a baseball doubleheader on Friday, April 28. The Trojans lost both games by scores of 2-1 and 9-3, but the opener was a pitcher’s duel between hard-throwing Lake City senior Brody Gothard and Evart senior Riley Ransom.
Gothard definitely pitched well enough to win, permitting just two hits and one earned runs to Evart’s potent lineup while striking out nine. Evart senior third baseman Michael Lodholtz was a thorn in the side for the Trojans as he made a sensational defensive play to prevent two runs from scoring in the bottom of the sixth inning and he also drove in what would prove to be the winning run.
“It was a tough loss,” acknowledged Lake City coach Will Eubank. “Brody pitched one of his best games but we struggled to get much going.”
Cole McGiness, Thomas Bisballe and Tyler Atkins each had a hit for Lake City in the opener.
Job Rogers was on the bump for Lake City in game two and took the loss, though he didn’t pitch poorly. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits and didn’t walk a batter. He struck out two.
Cole cracked two more hits for Lake City in the nightcap. Atkins tagged an RBI single and Jase Goodrich smoked a single.
Lake City played a makeup twinbill at Pine River on Thursday, May 4. The Trojans are home against league foe Houghton Lake on Tuesday, May 9, and host non-league foe Benzie Central on Thursday, May 11.
