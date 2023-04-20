LAKE CITY – The Lake City softball team faced state-ranked Johannesburg-Lewiston on the home diamond on Friday, April 14, and dropped a pair of games played under sunny skies, 12-1 and 5-0.
In game one, Zoe Butkovich banged out one of Lake City’s two hits against J-L starter Jayden Marlatt along with Gibel. Mya Miller and Zoe shared the pitching duties.
In game two, senior Kasey Keenan pitched pretty well in defeat, striking out four and allowing five hits. Kaylee Keenan connected for a hit along with Mya, Zoe, Olivia Williams, and Alejandra Bao-Gordaliza.
Lake City played at Marion on Thursday, April 20. The Trojans are home against Manton in the Highland Conference opener this Friday, April 21. On Monday, April 24, they travel to East Jordan.
