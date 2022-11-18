This year, at Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian, we would like everyone to hear from local ministries, and to be more aware of how they bless the Wexford/Missaukee area in which they serve.
So for the season of Advent we have invited representatives from different area ministries to speak to us during our Sunday morning worship services at 11 a.m.
On November 27, we will welcome Karin Stevens of “ Hope: SingleMomm ministries”, to hear about and give thanks for the gift that this ministry provides and show the ways they serve our community. We are inviting Karin to "unwrap" the gift of SingleMomm by telling us how they serve and who they bless. That’s the spirit of Advent/Christmas.
We will be having a different Ministry each Sunday before Advent/Christmas.
December 4 will be “Peace: Community Hope” with Jennifer Pugh; December 11 will be “Joy: Crossroads Farm” with Jerry Bernard and December 18 will be “Love: Healing private Wounds with Sharon Peterson.
The Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church is located at 5804 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 East). Please join us for these special services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.