Lake City Evangelical Church Hosts Barney and Nancy Miesse
The Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church, known for their Summer Concerts, will have one more concert before the summer ends. At 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept.17, we are hosting Barney and Nancy Miesse, from Florida. They are former residents of Cadillac and have enjoyed visiting the area. They have been together for eleven years playing classic country, '50s, '60s and gospel music in Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Panama. They have recorded several CD’s. The concert will take place in the Church Sanctuary. A love offering will be received for them at this time. Following the concert, we will serve up an ice cream social.
Public is Welcome, we hope to see you there, the church is located at 5804 West Houghton Lake Road (M-55 east)
