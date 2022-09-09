Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church Hosts Concert

The Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church, known for its summer concerts, is holding one more concert before summer ends. On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at 6 p.m., the church is hosting Barney and Nancy Miesse, from Florida, in the sanctuary. A love offering will be received for them at this time. Following the concert an ice cream social will be served.

"

"