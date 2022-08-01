BOSTON, Massachusetts — MCPHS University is pleased to announce that Soohyun Park has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Park is a native of Lake City and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Premedical Health Studies (Physician Assistant Studies). Park will graduate from the Boston, Massachusetts campus in 2023.
The Dean’s List recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.
