REMUS — Lake City and Northern Michigan Christian competed in the Chippewa Hills Invitational meet on Saturday, April 15. The Lake City boys came in seventh with 37.5 points and NMC was 10th with 28 points in the 13-team field.
Senior speedster Dayne “The Train” Blair is on track early for the Trojans. His time of 11.31 seconds in the 100 dash was good for first place. Dayne also teamed with Brody Gothard, Darin Kunkel and Tyler Brown for fifth in the 400 relay (46.38) and he teamed with Brody, Darin, and Tavin Miller for fifth in the 800 relay (1:38.77).
Marcus Booms zoomed to fifth in the 800 run (2:13.22) and also cleared the pole vault bar at 11 feet, 6 inches, good for sixth place in that event.
NMC senior Isaac Bowden took up where he left off last year when he qualified for the state meet in the pole vault. He cleared 13 feet in the first meet of the season to capture first.
Senior Nate Eisenga earned second in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5 feet, 8 inches. Tucker Tossey tore up the turf for fifth in the 200 dash (24.39) for the Comets.
Tucker, Nate, Isaac, and Collin DeKam teamed to take sixth in the 800 relay (1:38.92). Collin also hurled the shot put 37 feet, 3.5 inches, good for eighth place and a personal-best heave.
ON THE GIRLS’ SIDE, Lake City came in eighth with 40 team points.
Senior Rylee Cohoon registered second in the 400 dash (1:07.21) with teammates Lauren Booms (1:08.67) and Kaitlin Kendall (1:10.66) close behind in fifth and sixth place.
Sophomore Sadie Larson surged to second in the 300 hurdles (51.94) with a fine effort and Sadie also secured fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.57) with Rylee in sixth (17.77).
Rylee and Sadie also teamed with Lauren Booms and Viviannah Harmon for fifth in the 800 relay (1:58.30). Megan Gottschall, Hayleigh Vandertuig, Emma Nickerson, and Emma Roe teamed to take sixth in the 3200 relay (12:10.20).
Sophomore Melody Fraser competed for the NMC girls.
Lake City vies in the Mancelona Invitational this Friday, April 21, and competes with Manton in the Highland Conference tri-meet hosted by NMC on Monday, April 24.
NMC competes in the Breckenridge Invitational this Saturday, April 22, before hosting the tri-meet on Monday against Manton and Lake City.
