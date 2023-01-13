LAKE CITY — The city is purchasing a new piece of equipment to keep its workers safe.
The council approved the purchase of an $8,100 life safety trench box.
Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said the equipment is used when workers are addressing a water line break. He said after they dig a ditch to get to the break, the trench box is used to protect the employees from cave ins when they are working.
“All these ditches are kind of small, so when they do cave in, you don’t have a lot of time or room to scramble to get out of there,” he said.
“(With the tool) they’ll dig the ditch big enough to set that tool down there and no caving-in can happen.”
