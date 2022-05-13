Lake City Area Schools
Valedictorian and Salutatorian Announced
Lake City High School has named the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Class of 2022
Valedictorian:
Jordan Fox has achieved the title of Valedictorian by receiving a cumulative GPA of 4.1667. Jordan is the daughter of Tony Fox and Tami Wolverton. Throughout her years at Lake City High School, Jordan ran cross country and track. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council. Jordan’s future plans are to attend Alma College to major in English and one day pursue a career in Editing.
Salutatorian:
Chloe Bisballe has achieved the title of Salutatorian by receiving a cumulative GPA of 4.0571. Chloe is the daughter of Eric and Carrie Bisballe. Throughout her years at Lake City High School, Chloe played volleyball, basketball, AAU basketball and participated in 4-H. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council. Chloe’s future plans are to attend Concordia University in Ann Arbor to play basketball and pursue a degree in Nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.