Lake City United Methodist and St. John Lutheran Church invite the community this Sunday December 11 to join them for Caroling. We will be meeting at 3 p.m. at the St. John’s Lutheran Church building located at 3815 South Morey Road (M-66). Fun, fellowship and a time to bless shut-ins with some fantastic music. Come join us! Great way to celebrate with others and bless those in our community as well. On Dec. 18 we will be having a joint worship service at St. John Lutheran at 10:30 a.m. everyone is welcome.

