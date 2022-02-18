Lake City UMC Women Meet
Eight women attended the Lake City United Methodist Women’s meeting on Feb. 10. President Ruth McGee offered a prayer before we enjoyed the tasty refreshments she had provided.
Arlo Bartholomew presented a pledge service titled “Healing Leads to Joyful Sacrificial Giving.”
Many thank you notes for our financial donations in 2021 received by Ruth and/or Arlo were from Footprints in Time, Cooperative Ministries, H.O.O.P., Oasis, Stehouwer Free Clinic, Friends Ministry and Community House.
Sally Smith has redone our UMW Reading Book bulletin board. She told about the following new reading books: “The Boy who Delivered Joy”,” Tomatoland”, and “One Dress, One Year”.
Our next meeting will be on March 10 with Sally Smith providing a program and Glenda Peterson providing refreshments.
