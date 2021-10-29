Lake City United Methodist Church Women
Ten women attended the Lake City United Methodist Women’s Meeting on Oct. 14. President Ruth McGee offered a word of blessing before we enjoyed appetizing refreshments provided by hostess Nancy Trevorrow.
Joyce Schad presented a program called “Irish Blessing.” She told the story of a poor Scottish farmer named Fleming who’d rescued the son of a nobleman, Lord Randolph Churchill. This nobleman provided a wonderful education for the farmer’s son who became Sir Alexander Fleming, the discoverer of penicillin. Years later when the nobleman’s son got pneumonia it was penicillin that saved his life. The son of Lord Randolph Churchill was Sir Winston Churchill. Joyce shared an Irish wish and recounted how just doing something small can make a huge difference in another person’s life. She read the story of the Good Samaritan and shared how others have shown kindness to her.
The Hunters’ Supper will be Monday, Nov. 15 and will be take-out only. Arlo Bartholomew is in charge of this supper. Our next meeting will be on Nov. 11 with Ruth McGee providing a program and Margie Phillips providing refreshments.
