Lake City United Methodist Women
The Lake City United Methodist Women met at 10 a.m. on November 11, 2021 with 10 members present. President Ruth McGee offered a prayer before we enjoyed delicious refreshments provided by Glenda Peterson.
Ruth McGee presented a program called “New Wine Skins for New Times” from the November-December issue of the Response Magazine. This article explained some of the new changes coming to UMW.
We decided how much financial support we could contribute this year to local organizations.
The officers for 2021 will remain in their same office for 2022.
At this time because of the COVID virus we do not know if we will have our annual Christmas Open House in December.
Margie Philips was in charge of our Halloween project. Margie and others helped to fill 413 brown bags with candy and other small items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.