Lake City United Women of Faith
Eight women attended the Lake City United Women in Faith meeting on Feb. 9. Following a prayer offered by President Ruth McGee, we enjoyed tasty refreshments.
Glena Peterson presented the program for the Pledge Service titled “Who is This Jesus – What Does he have to do with my Money?” We discussed the various names by which Jesus in known such as Savior, Prince of Peace, the Good Shepherd, etc. Three scriptures were read that identified various characteristics for which Jesus in known. We completed our pledge card for 2023 and returned them to our treasurer, Arlo Bartholomew.
Ruth said she had received two thank you notes – 1. From Friends Ministry, and 1 from H.O.O.P. organization thanking us for our recent donations made to their organizations.
Our next meeting will be on March 9 with Jane Tinsley presenting the program and Margie Phillips providing refreshments.
