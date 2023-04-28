Lake City United Women of Faith
Nine women attended the Lake City United Women in Faith meeting on April 13, 2023. Following a prayer offered by President Ruth McGee, we enjoyed yummy refreshments provided by Glenda Peterson.
Arlo Bartholomew presented the 2023 Call to Prayer and Self Denial. The offering taken supported the UWliF’s campaign to interrupt the school-to-prison pipeline and our organizations long-standing work building members’ capacity to implement the Charter for Racial Justice at all levels.
Our next meeting will be on May 11, 2023 with Ruth McGee providing a program and Arlo Bartholomew furnishing the refreshments.
