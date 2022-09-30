Lake City United Women in Faith
Eight women attended the Lake City United Women in Faith meeting on Sept. 8, 2022. President Ruth McGee offered a prayer after which we enjoyed yummy refreshments she had prepared for us as hostess.
Glenda Peterson presented the program titled “Embracing Change, Sharing Grace” from our program book about the World Thank offering. Participating financially in this offering gives us an opportunity to respond to God’s abundant grace in the midst of change.
Ruth McGee shared devotions from the book “Unshakeable.”
Ruth reminded us that United Women in Faith Sunday is September 18. Women conducted the church service that morning. Therefore, volunteers were needed for a greeter, ushers, children’s time, and a scripture reader.
Our next meeting will be on Thursday, October 13 with Ruth McGee doing the program and Margie Phillips furnishing refreshments.
