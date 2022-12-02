Lake City Women United in Faith
The Lake City women United in Faith met at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2022 with 11 members present. After a prayer offered by President Ruth McGee, we enjoyed delicious refreshments furnished by hostess Margie Phillips.
Arlo Bartholomew presented a program called “Kindness is Everything.” She read scripture from Matthew 25: 31-40. We talked about acts of kindness and Thanksgiving.
We were able to donate $2,500 among seven local projects that included Cooperative Ministries, Stehouwer Free Clinic, H.O.O.P.S., Footprints in Time, Oasis Family Resource Center and Children’s Project.
Their next meeting will be its annual Christmas party on Thursday, Dec. 8.
