Lake City Women United in Faith
The Lake City Women United in Faith (formerly United Methodist Church Women) met at 10 a.m. on April 12 with 11 members and one guest present. President Ruth McGee offered a prayer before we enjoyed tasty refreshments prepared by Margie Phillips.
Joyce Schad presented a program about Jim and her experiences on a cruise to Alaska where they met Vilni Udris from New Zealand.
From the 2022 Prayer Calendar, Glenda Peterson read scripture, a reflection and a prayer.
The Rummage Sale is scheduled for this August.
Our next meeting will be on June 9 with Margie Phillips presenting a program and Nancy Trevorrow furnishing refreshments.
