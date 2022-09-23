On Saturday, July 30, a day with perfect weather, golfers eagerly arrived at the Missaukee Golf Club (MGC) to participate in the Lake City Women’s Club (LCWC) 8th annual, G.A.L.L.A.H. (Girls And Love Lending A Hand) Golf Outing fundraiser. The tournament reached its capacity of 100 golfers by mid-June so everyone was qualified for the Early Bird drawing - the first prize of the day. Dan Zimmerman was the lucky winner of dinner for two, a bottle of wine, and golf at Sugar Springs Golf Club.
The day of fun began with golfers perusing the numerous raffle items that were offered while partaking of tasty treats -coffee and donut holes. As participants loaded their carts, they found goody bags filled with gift certificates, ball markers, snacks, and water donated by area businesses and LCWC members. Then to help fuel the golfers through their round, hot dogs and chips were provided at the turn. Because everyone worked up an appetite after 18 holes of golf, a delicious lasagna dinner was served which was sponsored by Russ and Barb Elliott and Earl and Tamara Helsel from City2Shore Real Estate — Northern Michigan and catered by MGC.
Thanks to the generosity of area golf courses, many prizes were awarded to the participants for their performance at the event. The 1st place men’s team of Mike Grams, Alex Grams, Jeff Marion, and Ryan Bruntiens, won golf for four at Crystal Mountain-Betsie Valley Golf Course. The first place women’s team of Michelle Morse, Kelly Malmborg, Amy Letts, and Jill Farley earned golf for four at Quail Ridge Golf Course. The first place mixed team of Ed Carr, Michaelene Carr, Gunnar Loeks, and Jim Loeks received golf for four at the Gaylord Country Club. With this being the eithth annual event, it was fitting to award the eighth place team of John Porter, Marty Faber, Pat Foster, and Jack Richards, golf for four at Lakes of the North Golf Course. However, thanks to the luck of the draw, the 18th place team of Barb Elliott, Bob Rexford, Al Scholten, and Tim Shupe walked away with golf for four at Katke Golf Course, and the 21st place team of Patty McIsaac, Tim McIsaac, Dave Donofrio, and Jenny Donofrio received golf for four at Ye Olde Country Club. The last place team was not forgotten; they were given certificates for mini-golf at Pirates Cove.
Not only were teams vying for first place, the fun continued with extra competitions, too. Golf at St. Ives Golf Course was the prize won by Roger Kolhagen for the putting contest. On hole #2, there were awards for closest to the line for men and women. Carl Edgren won golf at Michaywe Pines Golf Course and Barb Elliott won golf at Loon Golf Resort. On hole No. 4, golf certificates were given for men and women for the longest drive. These were won by John Porter (Grandview Golf Club) and Shawn Redman (Grayling Country Club). The team consisting of Carl Edgren, Craig Ardis, Declan Edgren, and Mason Edgren won golf for 4 at Firefly Golf Links for getting closest to the pin on hole No. 8. Blyth Skarshaug won golf at Tamarack Golf Course for having the women’s longest putt on hole No. 9. There were also prizes for longest drive on Hole No. 13 won by Marty Faber (Manistee Golf and Country Club) and Tierra Urbanavage (Marquette Trails Golf Course). Bill Ball, Jamie Ball, Mike Ball, and Sam Ball were the team closest to the pin on hole No. 14, so they received golf for 4 at Firefly Links. Bill Jones went home with a certificate for golf at The Quest Golf Club for having the men’s longest putt on hole No. 18. No golfer went home empty-handed as every golfer received one of the many gifts donated by local businesses.
Though there were lots of great moments during the tournament, perhaps the highlight of the day was the way Ed Carr celebrated his birthday by getting a hole-in-one on hole #6. Not only did he win the hole-in-one jackpot that had accumulated at Missaukee Golf Club, he also received a year’s supply of golf balls from the hole’s sponsor, Classic Chevrolet.
The LCWC would like to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers, golfers, and the Missaukee Golf Club for their contributions to the success of the tournament. This year’s LCWC golf outing raised over $11,000. As in the past, the money will be used to support our community needs. The members of the LCWC look forward to hosting next year’s event on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
