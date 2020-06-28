CADILLAC — A Lake County man was hospitalized Saturday night after police say he veered off the road and into the ditch, causing his vehicle to catch fire.
According to the Wexford County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were dispatched to a single vehicle personal injury crash on Mackinaw Trail near 30 3/4 Road in Haring Township at around 9:18 p.m.
The was driving southbound on Mackinaw Trail, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centerline, ran off the roadway into the ditch and the vehicle overturned. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The vehicle caught on fire after the crash but the driver had exited prior to that time and was assisted a safe distance away from it. The fire was ultimately extinguished due to efforts made by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office and the responding fire departments.
The driver was transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Additional information on the extent of injuries and factors leading up to the crash were not available at press time.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office and will be submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office for review.
