EVART — Lake City opened Highland Conference play at Evart on Thursday, Aug. 31, and found the going tough against a swarming Wildcat team greatly determined to right the ship after a loss at Beaverton in the game one.
Evart prevailed by a 20-12 margin to even its record after two weeks. The Trojans, meanwhile, slipped to 1-1 with the tough loss after a very impressive opening-week victory over Cheboygan.
In a sense, it was a “must win” game for Evart and the Wildcats responded, executing an effective game plan designed to neutralize Lake City’s explosive senior QB Darin Kunkel. The Wildcats were smaller than Lake City as a team but possessed good team speed and that became a factor in the outcome as the Evart defensive unit chased after Kunkel wherever he went.
“They used their speed to cause us some problems and we made too many mistakes,” acknowledged Lake City Coach Kyle Smith.
“It was a hard-fought game and I was proud of our kids’ effort. This is a tough loss but it doesn’t define who we are. We’re still a young team but we’ll get better.”
It was a painful loss for the Trojans, who were hoping to defeat an Evart team that not only posted an 11-2 record a year, including a berth in the D8 Final Four but put a hurting on the injury-depleted Trojans in Lake City late in the regular season.
This year’s game at Evart was much more competitive and could have gone either way.
Lake City moved the ball smartly down the field early in the game as Kunkel busted loose for a few long runs but a holding penalty pushed them out of the red zone and Kunkel’s third-and-long pass under some pressure was picked off near the goal-line by leaping Evart junior Sean Jackson, who made a nice play and robbed a potential score for the Trojans.
Lake City did get on the board first, though, late in the opening quarter when outside linebacker Cole McGiness alertly raced in and grabbed an Evart fumble out of the air and kept right on going down the right sidelines. The 45-yard fumble return gave the Trojans a 6-0 advantage.
Evart struggled moving the ball throughout the first half against Lake City’s effective defensive alignment fueled by the mobile play of linebackers Teague Helsel, Blake Brown, Tavin Miller, and McGiness, among others.
Evart benefited from a blocked punt, however, and pulled ahead 7-6 when senior QB Preston Wallace found diving junior Noah Vanderlinde in the end zone for a 6-yard tally. It was Vanderlinde who had blocked the Lake City punt also and Vanderlinde who kicked the extra point to put the Wildcats ahead.
The Wildcats would go on to score on their first two possessions of the second half to gain a 20-6 lead on the scoreboard as Wallace, who had a record-setting season for Evart a year ago, heated up. Wallace hooked up with sophomore Owen Craven for a 38-yard TD and then connected with Vanderlinde again for a 24-yard TD strike.
Vanderlinde would record a critical second-half sack for Evart in addition to his blocked punt to set up the Wildcats’ first TD and he would also score twice as a receiver. Vanderlinde was well-covered by Asheton Mathison but made a contested catch at the goal-line to put the Wildcats on top 20-6.
After Lake City rallied to cut the lead to 20-12, it was Vanderlinde making another contested catch down the sideline, this one with Lake City safety Ian McLeod covering him like snow on an evergreen, to help secure the victory in the final minutes.
Lake City moved the ball early against the Wildcats but struggled to sustain drives as the game went along. Evart’s strategy was to put multiple linebackers on the field and aggressively use its team speed to attack Kunkel and force him to run horizontally instead of vertically.
Kunkel still picked up 108 rushing yards on 20 carries using his electric feet and elusive moves and speed, but Evart was able to keep him out of the end zone. Kunkel did connect with speedy sophomore Tavin Miller on a perfectly executed screen pass to complete a 42-yard score early in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to 20-12 but that was as close as it would get on this night.
Tavin followed the blocks of Trevin Knuth and Ian McLeod, among others, to break free and reach the end zone.
Evart attempted a field goal on its next possession but Tavin raced in and blocked it, preventing the Wildcats from adding to their lead and keeping it a one-score game.
Lake City moved the ball with some success on what would be its final drive of the game in an attempt to tie things up. But after Darin moved the ball into Wildcat territory with a 10-yard keeper and then hooked up with Teague for 7 yards, a sack pushed the Trojans back 14 yards and the Trojans were not able to recover the lost ground.
Evart finally sealed things when Wallace found Vanderlinde down the sidelines and Vanderlinde somehow managed to hold onto the ball with McLeod all over him.
Darin hit on 6 of 9 aerials for 66 yards, including the TD toss to Tavin, who finished with 30 rushing yards on eight tries and two catches for 41 yards. Cole McGiness also caught two for six yards.
Defensively, Teague was all over the place and made double-digit stops again. Teague’s 10 tackles led the Trojans. Tavin made five stops with the blocked field goal try. McGiness had four stops in addition to his athletic scoop-and-score, and Blake Brown made four stops. Sophomore defensive end Adrian Schichtel and Blake combined for a sack and Tyler Brown also recorded a sack.
Lake City (1-1, 0-1) looks to return to winning ways this Friday, Sept. 8, at home against Pine River.
