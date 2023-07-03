LAKE CITY -- The annual Lake City Beach Volleyball tourney made a successful return to the county park on Saturday, July 1, as part of the 2023 Greatest Fourth celebration.
The popular tourney remains part of the legacy of the late Terry Thompson, the longtime beloved Lake City educator, administrator, coach, and all-around great guy who lost his brave battle with cancer in 2004.
Terry started the volleyball tourney in 1980 and his family continued to organize the event in his memory until 2019. Now it is coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce in Terry's honor. Funds from the tourney continue to help support the Terry Thompson Scholarship Fund and benefit the Lake City community that Terry loved.
Pictured are scenes from this year's lively competition.
