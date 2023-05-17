LAKE CITY – The Lake City boys of coach Nate Nederhood swept their final two Highland Conference opponents on the home track Monday, May 15, to complete all the league dual meets with a perfect record. Lake City outscored Roscommon 98-61 and Houghton Lake 110-44. The Highland Conference meet takes place on Tuesday, May 23, in Pine River.
The Trojans posted nine firsts in Monday’s double-dual competition.
It was brilliant Brazilian foreign exchange student “Easy” Enzo Ramalho earning three firsts on the day for the Trojans, crossing the finish line ahead of everyone else in the 400-meter dash in a personal-best time of 54.24 seconds, and also taking first in the 1600 run (4:57.50) and the 3200 run (11:16.59). Enzo also teamed with Caiden Helsel, Peter Maddox, and Ben Chaffee to claim first in the 3200 relay (10:15.34).
Senior speedster Dayne “The Train” Blair, competing in the final home meet of his outstanding four-year prep career, showed up big, as usual. Dayne stayed on track to capture the 100 dash (11.08) in his best time so far this season, and the 200 dash (23.20). He also teamed with Tavin Miller, Tyler Brown, and Brody Gothard to claim first in the 400 relay (46.36).
Peter Maddox pushed to a second-place time of 2:25.76 in the 800 run and freshman Caiden Helsel held on to second place behind Enzo in the 1600 run (5:06.54). Tyler Brown put it down in the 100 dash, taking second behind Dayne (11.65), and Tyler also teamed with Tavin Miller, Robbie Root, and Sean Fox to take second in the 800 relay (1:42.16). The foursome of Robbie Root, Sean Fox, Marcus Booms, and Raphael Salina surged to second in the 1600 relay (4:03.75).
Tristen Horsley galloped to second in the grueling 300 hurdles (50.32) with Kyle Doe third (51.03). Kyle also claimed third in the 110 hurdles (19.48).
In the field events, it was strong-armed senior Rowland Ball taking top honors in the shot put (48-2.5) and second in the discus (120-0). Rowland’s distance in the discus was a personal best. Freshman Adrian Schichtel finished fourth in the discus (98-7) and Adrian also tied for third in the high jump (5-6).
Marcus Booms made it over the bar at 11 feet, 6 inches to take first in the pole vault with Robbie (11-0) second and Sean Fox (10-0) third. Jeremiah King flung himself 18 feet, 1 inch to take fourth in the long jump with a personal-best distance.
ON THE GIRLS’ SIDE, Lake City defeated Roscommon 101-51 and Houghton Lake 130-19.
One big highlight for the Trojan gals was junior Mackenzie Bisballe breaking the school record in the high jump previously held by cousin Rylie Bisballe. Mackenzie cleared the bar at 5 feet, 4.5 inches on Monday. Rylie, when she a freshman in 2017, cleared the bar at 5 feet, 4 inches to win the D3 state title.
Mackenzie also took first in the discus (77-0) on Monday with Sarah Stern (71-4) taking second. Sarah also claimed first the shot put (25-4.5) with a personal-best distance. Mackenzie and Sarah teamed with Emma Nickerson and Viviannah Harmon for a close second in the exciting 400-meter relay (56.38).
Megan Gottschall motored to first place in both the 800 run (2:52.93) and the 1600 run (6:20.10) for the Trojans. Megan led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 800 run as Addison Seger (3:00.66) and Hayleigh Vandertuig (3:03.50) took second and third. Hayleigh was also third in the 1600 run (6:44.41) and took first in the long jump (12-9.5) with a personal-best distance. Addison Seger (12-6.75) was close behind in second.
Lauren Booms zoomed to first in the 400 dash (1:06.35) with Kaitlin Kendall (1:09.89) second. Emma Roe crossed the finish line first in the 3200 run (14:13.38) for Lake City.
Sadie Larson, dependable as the times tables, took first in the 300 hurdles (50.63) and third in the 100 hurdles (17.38) while senior Rylee Cohoon roared to first in the 100 hurdles (17.16) and third in the 300 hurdles (55.33).
Rylee and Lauren also teamed with Viviannah and Lauren to take first in the 800 relay (1:57.18). The foursome of Brooklyn Drexler, Kaitlin Kendall, Anna Ponce, and Megan Gottschall took first in the 1600 relay (4:46.34). Rylee also registered third in the 200 dash (30.81) and Viviannah finished thihrd in the 100 dash (14.67). The foursome of Emma Roe, Anna Ponce, Addison Seger, and Brooklyn Drexler finished first in the 3200 relay (12:00.23).
Emma Nickerson cleared the bar at 8 feet, 6 inches to take second in the pole vault with Lauren Booms (8-0) third.
Lake City competes this Saturday, May 20, in the D3 regional meet at Manton.
