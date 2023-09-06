WEST BRANCH – Lake City took part in the annual Dwayne Rau Memorial Invitational hosted by Ogemaw Heights on Thursday, Aug. 31, and fared quite well.
The Lake City boys captured first place out of seven teams in their division and the Trojan girls were runner-up to Kalkaska in their division.
Lake City had 50 team points, the same as runner-up Pine River but edged the Bucks with the tiebreaker. It was once again senior Paxton Hall leading the way for the Trojans followed closely by the sophomore Helsel twins.
Paxton crossed the finish line in 18:36, good for fourth place overall in the meet, while Caiden Helsel took fifth (18:47) and Connor Helsel was right behind in sixth (18:51), giving Lake City a solid 1-2-3 kick at the top of its order.
Sophomore Owen Butkovich earned 17th (20:53) and freshman Brayden Spears came in 18th (21:43) to round out Lake City’s top five on the day, with freshman Carter Root (22:05, 21st) and freshman Dan Youngberg (23:25, 30th) earning the sixth and seventh spots.
The Lake City also had a good day, earning 52 team points to finish behind Kalkaska with 41 points. The Trojans edged out Tawas (53) for second place.
Lake City placed its top three runners in the top 10 in the meet and its first five finishers in the top 18. Junior Sadie Larson surged to a fourth-place time of 24:31 to pace the Trojans. Junior Lauren Booms (25:44) was eighth and senior Baylie Eisenga (25:50) was ninth for Lake City.
Freshman Emma Grady (26:21, 15th) took fourth for Lake City while light-footed senior Lily Fults, a four-year varsity veteran, came in 18th place (27:10), enabling the Trojans to secure the runner-up place in the standings behind Kalkaska.
Senior Camille Mitchell (29:06, 24th) and sophomore Emma Roe (29:13, 25th) were the sixth and seventh finishers for Lake City on the day.
NMC also vies at Ogemaw
The Northern Michigan Christian boys and girls also competed in the Dwayne Rau Invitational at Ogemaw, though in a smaller division.
It was eighth-grader Braylin Stahl (27:24, 37th) taking the top spot for the Comets in their varsity race, followed by senior Brett Ritsema (28:18, 40th), junior Hunter Fisher (29:18, 41st) and eighth-grader Levin DeKam (29:46, 43rd) in short order.
In the girls’ race, junior Melody Fraser fought her way to a 20th place finish in 31:56.
Lake City runs again on Friday, Sept. 15, in the Ottawa Hills Invitational. McBain competes this Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Northwood University Invitational while NMC vies in the Bear Country Invite in Buckley also this Saturday, Sept. 9.
The first Highland Conference jamboree of the season is set for Tuesday, Sept. 19, at McBain.
