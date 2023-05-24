LAKE CITY — The Lake City boys track team of coach Nate Nederhood held off a tough challenge from Manton in Tuesday’s annual Highland Conference meet in Lake City to secure sole ownership of the league championship. Lake City had 138 team points with Manton (135) just three points behind. Beal City (100) was third. Northern Michigan Christian (57) was fifth and McBain (50.6) sixth.
On the girls’ side, McBain displayed its dominance one final time, putting an exclamation point on another outstanding season under coach Susan Maloney. The Ramblers amassed 177.5 points. There was a real battle for the runner-up spot, though, with Lake City (105) edging Manton (97) and Beal City (96).
ON THE BOYS’ SIDE, Lake City senior Dayne “The Train” Blair made his final conference meet a memorable one as he raced to first in the 100 dash (11.09) and the 200 dash (23.16) and took second in the 400 dash (53.96) individually, and he also joined with Tyler Brown, Robbie Root, and Tavin Miller to take first in the 400 relay (45.27).
It was also a notable performance from foreign exchange student Enzo Ramalho in the distance and middle distance races, scoring team points in all four events. “Easy” Enzo surged to first in the 1600 run (4:42.96) and third in the 3200 run (10:55.23) in addition to taking fourth in the 400 dash (54.60) and fifth in the 800 run (2:15.10).
The Trojans’ 3200 relay crew of Marcus Booms, Peter Maddox, Caiden Helsel, and Ben Chaffee churned out a first-place time of 9:17.48.
In the field events, it was strong-armed senior Rowland Ball registering first in both the shot put (48 feet, 4 inches) and the discus, with a personal-best distance of 132 feet, 4 inches. Lake City senior Marcus Booms also zoomed to second in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 12 feet, and freshman Robbie Root successfully cleared 11 feet, 6 inches for third place. Freshman Jeremiah King soared to fifth in the long jump (18-6.5) with a personal-best distance.
For NMC, it was senior Ike Bowden clearing the pole vault bar at 13 feet, 6 inches to take first in his final league meet. Ike also earned second in the 300 hurdles (42.96) with a PR.
The Comets’ foursome of Ike, Collin DeKam, Nate Eisenga, and Tucker Tossey also earned second in the 800 relay (1:35.65) and the 1600 relay (3:36.35). In addition, Tucker took fourth in the 200 dash (23.98) and Nate was third in the high jump (5-10) and fifth in the 400 dash (55.47).
For McBain, it was sophomore Ben Rodenbaugh showing the spring in his legs once again, clearing the high jump bar at 6 feet, 2 inches to claim first. Sophomore Eli Wilt earned runner-up in the 110 high hurdles (17.16) and was also sixth in the 300 hurdles (45.99).
ON THE GIRLS’ SIDE, McBain had too much depth and skill for anyone to offer a serious challenge. The Ramblers earned eight firsts on the day and numerous top-three finishes.
Seniors Analiese Fredin and Kahli Heuker, competing in their final Highland Conference meet, both had big days for the Ramblers.
Analiese earned first in her signature event, the 300 hurdles (49.16) and was fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.64) and she teamed with Gabby VerBerkmoes, Sydney Heuker and Peyton Grant for first in the 800 relay (1:51.74) and first in the 1600 relay (4:16.78).
Kahli captured first in her signature event, the 800 run (2:35.51) and joined with Karley VandePol, Haley Miller, and Chelsi Eisenga to take first in the 3200 relay (10:52.14). Kahli also claimed second in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4 feet, 10 inches.
In addition to being part of the winning 800 relay, Sydney also soared to first in the long jump (14 feet, 10 inches) and teamed with Sarah Wilt, Ayla Fredin, and Mikayla Blood to claim third in the 400 relay (54.82).
Chelsi Eisenga churned out second in the 1600 run (5:54.04) with Haley Miller third (6:03.84), and Haley also earned third in the 3200 run (13:37.01) with a PR, with Emma Roe fifth (14:50.76).
Freshman flyer Peyton Grant poured it on in the 200 dash, taking first (26.48) with a PR, and Peyton also produced a PR for second in the 400 dash (1:00.81). Aubrey VandePol was third in the 400 dash (1:02.83) and fifth in the 200 dash (27.79) with a PR.
In the field events, it was super sophomore Izzy Rozeveld heaving the shot put a personal-best 36 feet, 1 inch to finish second, with freshman Allison Gladu (35-6) third. Izzy also earned first in the discus (114-0). Ayla Fredin flew to fourth in the long jump (14-2).
For Lake City, sophomore Sadie Larson had another super day, taking first in the 100 hurdles (16.78) and second in the 300 hurdles (49.20) with a PR, and she also took third in the 100 dash (13.52) with a PR. Senior Rylee Cohoon, in her final league meet, recorded second in the 100 hurdles (17.29) and third in the 300 hurdles (50.97) with a PR.
Megan Gottschall made fourth in the 1600 run (6:06.15) and teamed with Brooklyn Drexler, Addison Seger, and Anna Ponce to take fourth in the 3200 relay (11:30.88).
The foursome of Mackenzie Bisballe, Emma Nickerson, Rylee Cohoon, and Sadie Larson also teamed to take second in the 400 relay (53.71). In the 1600 relay, Rylee joined with Lauren Booms, Kaitlin Kendall, and Anna Ponce to claim third (4:31.56).
Mackenzie, who recently set the school record in the high jump, cleared 5 feet to take first on Tuesday. It was senior Emma Nickerson earning second in the pole vault (8-6) with Lauren Booms fourth (8-0).
