Lake City CRC is offering a Grief Share and Financial Peace University classes this fall.
The Grief Share class will begin Tuesday, Oct. 5, 6 to 8 p.m. If you are experiencing the grief of having lost someone you love Grief Share can provide wisdom, strength, and comfort for your journey. Grief Share is a 13-week DVD teaching and study group that will meet weekly in Room 12 of The Rock at Lake City CRC, Books are $15.
The Second class, Financial Peace University, will begin Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6:30 to 8 p.m. If you’re looking to better manage your money, you’ve come to the right place. Financial Peace University will show you how to dump debt, save for emergencies, and build wealth. It’s all about getting on the right financial plan. For questions or to register, please call the church office at 231.839.4978. You may also register online by going to the church website at lakecitycrc.org. Lake City CRC is located at 1657 S. Morey, Lake City.
