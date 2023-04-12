HARRISON — The Lake City baseball team started the season on Tuesday, April 11, at Harrison and dropped a 13-5 decision.
The Trojans are young this year with some players without much previous baseball experience so it will take time to work through some things. The Trojans hit the ball pretty hard at times, though.
Senior Brody Gothard took the loss. He allowed one hit and two earned runs.
Ethan Goodrich starched the ball with runners on base, drilling two hits with two RBIs. Job Rogers ripped an RBI double among his two hits. Tyler Atkins tagged an RBI single among his two hits and Layne McLeod laced an RBI single. Cole McGiness and Brody also belted out hits for the Trojans along with Thomas Bisballe.
Lake City hosted Hart on Thursday, April 13. The Trojans travel to Kalkaska on Monday, April 17, and to Beaverton on Tuesday, April 18, before hosting Highland Conference foe Manton in a twinbill on Friday, April 21.
