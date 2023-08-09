LAKE CITY – There was “good energy, good focus, good effort” among the Lake City football players during the first week of preseason practice which started on Monday. Veteran Trojan head coach Kyle Smith, entering his eighth season, would also like to see better numbers but each year is a little different in terms of turnout for a Class C school.
Smith is happy that Lake City will be able to field both a varsity and JV team and he hopes that continues throughout the entire season, depending on the health of the players.
The best news from Lake City’s perspective is that electric senior playmaker Darin Kunkel is fully recovered from off-season surgery and looks like the same slick, elusive quarterback and punt returner who befuddled defenses and accounted for plenty of points the past two years.
“Having Darin healthy again is huge for us,” Smith said.
“He’s poses a challenge to the defense on every snap with the ball in his hands.”
Kunkel was already a triple threat with his feet and his arm along with ability to return punts but Smith said Kunkel has really worked hard in the offseason on his passing efficiency and it is already paying dividends.
“Darin devoted a lot of time to getting better; it’s something he took seriously and it shows,” Smith said. “He’s definitely a team player and a leader.”
Speedy sophomore Tavin Miller, who shined as an outside linebacker on defense last year, will also be toting the ball this season along with senior Tyler Atkins and versatile senior Teague Helsel, who will also see duty as a slot receiver. Sophomore Adrian Schichtel returns at tight end and at defensive end with a year of varsity experience under his belt. Smith said Schichtel has nice hands but is also effective as a blocker on offense.
Speedy Asheton Mathison will see duty at receiver along with Cole McGiness and Ian McLeod, who are making the transition from the JV.
Juniors Tyler Brown at center and Trevor Knuth at tackle return to anchor at O-line that will be “young but well-rounded.” Junior Kurtis Miles also duty in the varsity trenches last year along with Kaiden McGiness. Cash Bridson and Caleb Phillips will be key pieces in the trenches after making the jump from the JV.
Atkins and Teague return to man the middle backer posts. Atkins and Tavin Miller on the outside enable Lake City to have experience at all four linebacker spots. Smith plans to rotate defensive linemen to keep legs as fresh as possible.
Sophomore Robbie Root will be Kunkel’s backup at QB and will see duty in the secondary along with promising sophomore Sean Fox.
Smith expects Beal City to be the team to beat again this season in the Highland Conference and expects Lake City to vie with Evart and McBain as top-tier teams. An improving Manton team could force itself in the mix also.
The Trojans have a challenging start to the season, facing Class B Cheboygan at home on Friday, Aug. 25, then traveling to Evart to open Highland play on Thursday, Aug. 31.
“The big thing for us is staying healthy,” Smith said. “If we stay healthy, I think we can be a pretty good team.”
The Trojans finished 5-5 last year including a berth in the D7 playoffs. The Trojans will be seeking a sixth appearance in the playoffs this season during Smith’s tenure as head coach.
