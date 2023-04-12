LAKE CITY — You don’t always get to play home golf matches in early April, especially in pretty nice conditions, so the Lake City golf team of coach Travis Hubbard took advantage of the opportunity and played well enough to win on top of that. The Trojans secured a 219-231 victory over visiting Farwell on Tuesday, April 11, at the Missaukee Golf Club.
“We didn’t play our best golf but it’s nice to get a team win,” Hubbard reported. “It’s the first time since I took over that two players shot in the 40s.”
Teague Helsel tagged the ball with authority and accuracy, earning a low score of 48 to pace the Trojans, and Hunter Geiger was also on target much of the time, earning a score of 49. Kaleb Conrad connected for a round of 59 and freshman Vanderbrook fired a 63.
Lake City is scheduled to play at Reed City this Friday, April 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.