MANTON – Lake City senior Dayne “The Train” Blair had smoke billowing from the engine on Saturday, May 20, in the Division 3 regional meet at Manton.
Dayne, a favorite to advance to the D3 state meet again as a sprinter, more than lived up to expectations in the high-stakes meet that took place under less-and-ideal weather conditions. Dayne, in fact, broke his own personal-best time in winning the 100-meter dash in 10.99 seconds, and crossed the finish line in less than 11 seconds for the first time, too. It was quite an achievement for Blair, who has been a standout for the Trojans during his entire prep track career.
Dayne also delivered the goods in the 200 dash, taking first (22.80) to punch his ticket to the state meet in Kent City in that race as well.
Blair will be joined in the state meet by fellow senior Rowland Ball, who heaved the shot put 49 feet, 6.25 inches, good for third place overall in the region and good enough to beat the qualifying distance standard for state.
Foreign exchange student Enzo Ramalho will also represent Lake City in the state meet in the 1600 run with his qualifying time of 4:36.92.
For McBain, agile sophomore Ben Rodenbaugh rode the air successfully in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6 feet to earn the regional title and advance to the D3 state meet at Kent City on June 3.
ON THE GIRLS’ SIDE, McBain senior Analiese Fredin made her final showing in the regional meet a strong one as she captured the 300-meter hurdles (48.57) to advance and also advanced as part of two relays.
Analiese joined with Gabby VerBerkmoes, Sydney Heuker, and freshman Peyton Grant to advance in the 800 relay (1:50.82), and she teamed with Gabby, Peyton, and sophomore Aubrey VandePol to win the regional title in the 1600 relay (4:12.45).
Strong-armed sophomore Isabel Rozeveld flexed her muscles in both throwing events, qualifying in each. Izzy launched the shot put 34 feet, 3.5 inches, good for second place, and she also qualified in the discus with her third-place distance of 109 feet, 11 inches.
For Lake City, junior Mackenzie Bisballe cleared the high jump bar at 5 feet, 1 inch to capture the regional crown. Soaring sophomore Sadie Larson also earned a spot in the D3 state meet in her signature event, the 100-meter hurdles (16.75), with her second-place finish and senior Rylee Cohoon also qualified for state with her third-place time of 17.03 seconds.
Sadie and Rylee just missed qualifying the 300 hurdles as well, as Sadie (50.45) came in third and Rylee (51.02) was fourth. Sophomore Lauren Booms finished third in the pole vault (8-3) and just missed advancing as well.
The McBain girls had a few near misses, too. Sophomore Aubrey VandePol literally missed out by tenths of a second in the 400 dash, coming in fourth place in 1:03.94. Kahli Heuker very nearly advanced in the 800 run with her PR of 2:34.02, good for fifth place. Freshman Allison Gladu also came close in both the shot put (33-4.25) and discus (99-11) and Analiese came within a blink of making it to state in the 100 hurdles (17.41).
