KENT CITY – The Lake City and McBain track teams were represented in the Division 3 state meet held at Kent City on Saturday, June 3, and each team had athletes earn all-state recognition with a top-eight finish.
For the Lake City boys, senior speedster Dayne “The Train” Blair put an exclamation point on his outstanding prep track career with his time of 11.01 seconds in the 100-meter dash, good for fourth place overall in what is annually one of the toughest, most competitive races at state.
There were two who earned all-state honors for the Lake City girls. Junior Mackenzie Bisballe cleared the high jump bar at 5 feet, 2 inches to capture fourth place in that event and soaring sophomore Sadie Larson secured eighth place in the 100-meter high hurdles with her time of 16.62 seconds.
There were also two who earned all-state recognition for the McBain girls. Senior Analiese Fredin earned all-state individually in her signature event, the 300-meter hurdles, with her eighth-place time of 49.12 seconds, and Analiese also joined forces with Gabby VerBerkmoes, Aubrey VandePol, and freshman Peyton Grant to take fourth place in the 1600 relay (4:13.39).
Sophomore Ben Rodenbaugh also rode the air for fourth place in the high jump, successfully clearing the bar at 6 feet, 3 inches. Ben beat out three others at the same height because he had fewer misses. Junior Sawyer Moloy, the only other high jumper among the top five at state who is returning next year, won the state title with his height of 6 feet, 4 inches.
Lake City senior Rowland Ball also qualified for the state meet in the shot put and his might heave of 50 feet, 1.5 inches was good for 10th place overall at state. Foreign exchange student Enzo Ramalho also earned a berth at state in the 1600 run and Enzo came in 14th place (4:43.37).
Lake City senior Rylee Cohoon also capped her notable prep track career with an appearance in the state meet in the 100 hurdles and she came in 19th place overall (17.25 seconds).
Earlier this season, Mackenzie set a new school record, beating her sister Rylie’s previous mark of 5 feet, 4 inches by a quarter of an inch. The three who finished ahead of Mackenzie in the state meet on Saturday at Kent City, including sophomore state champ Addison Hovey of Hart, all cleared the bar at 5 feet, 4 inches.
The McBain girls’ foursome featuring Gabby, Analiese, Aubrey, and senior Sydney Heuker came in 12th in the 1600 relay (1:50.72) at state.
Sophomore Isabel Rozeveld displayed plenty of muscle and fine technique in the state meet, taking 10th place overall in both the shot put (34 feet, 4 inches) and the discus (111 feet, 9 inches).
