ST. JOHNS – The Lake City and McBain cross country teams competed in the very large Under the Lights Invitational Meet held at St. Johns on Friday, Aug. 18. Lake City and McBain both commpeted in the “Small School Division” of the meet which featured 18 schools in all.
The McBain girls fared pretty well, coming in sixth place overall out of the 18 teams with a team score of 219. Lake City came in 16th place with 375 points.
For McBain, it was junior Chelsi Eisenga leading the way with a respectable 30th place finish in a time of 22:36. Senior Haley Miller (22:51) also earned a top-40 finish, coming in 36th place overall with promising freshmen Kayden Hington (23:19) coming in third with her 45th place time.
Junior Genesis Wilson (24:02, 61st) and senior Rowan Ensing (24:22, 67th) rounded out the top five for McBain at the large meet, with freshman Madelyn Reinink (24:48, 78th), sophomore Briella Walenjus (25:35, 96th) and sophomore Olivia Bosscher (26:16, 105th) taking the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots.
For Lake City in the girls’ race, it was junior Megan Gottschall leading the way, taking 43rd place overall with her time of 23:16. Junior Sadie Larson (25:12) was runner-up for the Trojans in 87th place with freshman teammate Emma Grady (25:17) close behind in 91st place.
Junior Lauren Booms (26:18, 108th), sophomore Emma Roe (26:20, 109th) and senior Baylie Eisenga (26:26, 111th) were fourth, fifth and sixth for Lake City in the meet.
On the boys’ side, Lake City took 10th place with 290 team points. McBain did not generate a team score since two Ramblers took part in the race.
It was senior Paxton Hall (18:13, 34th place) teaming with sophomores Caiden Helsel (18:40, 38th) and Connor Helsel (18:54, 43rd) to give the Trojans of coach Zack Jones a decent 1-2-3 finish in the large invitational.
Promising freshman Brayden Sears (21:05, 103rd) was fourth for the Trojans with fellow freshmen Trenton Stockwell (22:39, 144th), Carter Root (22:52, 149th), Owen Butkovich (22:52, 150th), Travis Kelsye (23:12, 156th), Parker Majors (23:37, 160th) and Dan Youngberg (23:38, 163rd) rounding out a very young Lake City squad in fifth through tenth place.
For McBain, freshman Braydn Winkel (20:35, 88th place) and sophomore Garrin Schneeg (20:47, 100th) competed at St. Johns.
Lake City and McBain run again this Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Pete Moss Invitational hosted by Benzie Central. The Trojans also take part in the Ogemaw Heights Invitational slated for Thursday, Aug. 31.
NMC hosts Twilight Invitational
McBain – Northern Michigan Christian hosted its traditional season-opening invitational on Friday, Aug. 18. There were eight teams represented in the Twilight Invitational with Kalkaska handily winning both races.
On the boys’ side for NMC, eighth-grader Braylin Stahl secured 21st place in 25:42 with senior Brett Ritsema (25:46) close behind in 22nd place.
On the girls’ side, junior Melody Fraser claimed 16th place in 29:17.
