McBAIN — Lake City and McBain engaged in a pair of lively baseball games on the Ramblers’ home field Tuesday, May 23. It was Lake City holding off a late charge by McBain to secure a tense 8-7 victory in the opener but McBain coming back to win 6-3 in game two for the split.
Senior Brody Gothard, playing for the final time in his notable prep career at McBain, earned the “W” for the Trojans in the opener, permitting four earned runs with six K’s in three innings of work. Brody also did a good job behind the plate afterward as side-winder Ethan Goodrich came to pitch in relief and gained the save, though it got a little scary at the end.
Tyler Atkins, who had two hits and two RBIs in the contest, drilled a single to right in the fifth inning to chase home Jase Goodrich, giving the Trojans a 7-5 lead at that point. Atkins later advance to third on a fielder’s choice from Job Rogers and scored on a passed ball to make it 8-5.
That last run proved to be critical as the Ramblers rallied in the seventh inning to score twice. Trey Boven started the inning with a walk and then stole second and scored when Carson Murphy drilled a single to right, making the score 8-6. Murphy stole second and eventually came around to score on a balk, trimming the Lake City lead to 8-7 with a runner still on base but Ethan Goodrich struck out the final two batters to get out of the jam and gain the win.
Ethan also knocked in a run in the opener. Cole McGiness connected for two hits and knocked in a run. Asheton Mathison made two hits along with Jase Goodrich.
Kaden Abrahamson started and took the loss for McBain, permitting three earned runs on five hits with two K’s. Trey Boven pitched effectively in relief.
Senior Eli Baker drilled a hit and had a sacrifice fly, knocking in Gavin Schut. Murphy drilled two hits and knocked in three of McBain’s seven runs. Holden Kanouse cracked an RBI single and Isaac Baas drilled a double to right field.
“I was proud of how we battled back and had a chance to tie in the last inning,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “We just made too many mistakes in the first inning. If we limit the damage, that is a different ball game.”
It was foreign exchange student Suan Kim getting the “W” for McBain in the nightcap. He allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out three in four solid innings of work.
Trey tagged an RBI double and Eli earned two more hits with another RBI. Ben Tripp tagged an RBI hit along with Abrahamson and Trevor Brunink. The Cowboy, center fielder Blayn Hughston, chased home two runs.
“I have to give a ton of credit to Suan,” Mulder said. “He pounded the strike one, limited the walks and fielded his position excellently.”
Job Rogers took the loss for Lake City but pitched well enough to win. He didn’t allow an earned run in the game and didn’t walk a batter while striking out three.
Lake City coach Will Eubank pointed to mental errors and lack of focus as the culprits that hurt the Trojans’ chances in game two.
“At this point in the season we should be focusing on districts but we’re waiting on others to pick us uprather than just staying focused and making the plays,” he said.
Jase generated an RBI single in the nightcap for Lake City and Cole McGiness drilled a hit.
McBain and Lake City are in the same D3 district at Houghton Lake.
McBain faces Grayling on Tuesday, May 30, at 5 p.m. in a pre-district clash. The winner advances to the district tourney on Saturday and faces Roscommon in the 10 a.m. semifinal game. Lake City plays host Houghton Lake at noon in the other semifinal. The championship game at Houghton Lake is slated for 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.