LAKE CITY – Lake City returned to the win column Friday on the home gridiron, closing strongly in the fourth quarter to break things open on the way to posting a 34-8 victory over a winless-but-gritty Pine River squad.
The Trojans improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Highland Conference with a date at Manton awaiting this Friday, Sept. 15.
Senior signal-caller “Dashing” Darin Kunkel added to his laurels this season with another remarkable performance featuring another eye-popping stat line against Pine River. The elusive senior has a nose for daylight with the ball in his hands and his ability to see the play develop and turn on the juice with his sprinter’s speed was on display again for an appreciative home crowd as he motored to a whopping 290 rushing yards in the contest, including a rousing 75-yard keeper around the right edge for a touchdown behind a key block administered by sophomore guard Caleb Phillips.
Kunkel also connected on 8 of 10 aerials for another 155 yards, including a 39-yard air strike to Blake Brown in the end zone and a pretty 35-yard scoring toss to speedy Asheton Mathison on a crossing pattern on a fourth-and-long play. Kunkel also hit Blake for a two-point conversion.
In addition, sophomore Tavin Miller swept into the end zone on a jet sweep and Teague Helsel maneuvered his way into the end zone from 7 yards on an off-tackle play aided by the blocking of Kurtis Miles and Cole McGiness.
Lake City coach Kyle Smith was happy for the win after the tough 20-12 loss at Evart the week before, though he wants to see more discipline and more focus moving forward.
“It was a good team effort tonight,” he said. “Darin had a great game and obviously the blocking up front opened the holes. We still have areas we need to work on and we need to cut down on mistakes. The goal is to keep getting better.”
Lake City jumped ahead 14-0 behind the long TD strike from Kunkel to Blake Brown breaking free in the end zone and Kunkel’s 75-yard gallop down the right sidelines. It appeared the Trojans would go ahead by three scores when they drove deep into the red zone shortly before the half thanks in part of a 46-yard scramble from Kunkel and a first-down run from McGiness but the Trojans lost possession because of a fumble.
Pine River, to its credit, responded with an 86-yard scoring march in the final minutes of the half, capped by a 15-yard scoring to toss from Hunter Johnson to a leaping Mason Gugle in the end zone. Ryder Holmes’ two-point run cut the Lake City lead to 14-8 and that’s how the half ended.
The Trojans returned to the scoreboard on their first drive of the third quarter, a time-consuming 12-play, 60-yard march capped by the 35-yard scoring toss from Kunkel to Mathison. It was fourth-and-11 and Kunkel was scrambling from would-be tacklers while continuing to look downfield. Kunkel, under heavy pressure, finally fired one across the middle that looked at first like it might be intercepted but Mathison, the intended target, seemed to fly in from nowhere and snatch the ball out of the air around the 20-yard line. He didn’t stop until he crossed the goal-line, giving the Trojans a sudden 20-8 advantage.
Lake City sealed things with a pair of scoring drives in the final quarter. The 1-yard sweep by Tavin with 8:47 left to play was set up by a 25-yard connection from Kunkel to McGiness and made it 26-8.
Pine River answered with a march of its own deep into Lake City territory. The Bucks had three tries to score on the ground from inside the 3-yard line but could not cross the goal-line as the Lake City defense stiffened. Trojan linemen Kaden McGiness, Ethan Goodrich, Tyler Brown, and Cody Richards helped to keep the Bucks from gaining entrance into the end zone along with linebacker Teague Helsel.
The Trojans then put an exclamation mark on the game with a late 95-yard scoring march. A 35-yard keeper by Kunkel set up the 7-yard off-tackle plunge by Teague.
The Lake City O-line featuring center Tyler Brown, guards Clay Bridson and Caleb Phillips, and tackles Kurtis Miles and Trevin Knuth did the job maintaining their blocks and opening holes during the game.
Cole McGiness pulled in three catches for 56 yards and Ian McLeod had three grabs for 43 yards in the contest in addition to Blake’s 39-yard TD catch and Asheton’s 35-yard TD catch.
Defensively, Tavin had 11 takedowns and Cole made nine stops. Coach Smith also commended the solid play of Kaden McGiness on the defensive line.
Sadly, talented sophomore tight end and defensive end Adrian Schichtel was injured in the first quarter and sidelined. In a nice display of sportsmanship, Pine River junior defender Jason Dean helped Adrian up from the turf and then helped to escort him off the field.
Lake City owns a 30-12 advantage in the all-time series between the schools, including a current winning streak dating back to the 2015 season. The Rangers of Coach Eric Salani are winless so far but have played better than their record shows as they have hurt themselves with ill-time turnovers in each of their three defeats.
