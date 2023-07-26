LAKE CITY – “We’re getting the kids excited about football again.”
Lake City head coach Kyle Smith and his staff took the Trojan football athletes through their paces for three evenings this week during the annual summer camp. Players from the varsity, JV and middle school levels did their exercises Monday through Wednesday and met with their position coaches. All of it is routine but every year is different and with August approaching and the start of the preseason practices Monday, Aug. 7, anticipation is building again.
Last season, Lake City posted a 5-5 record and earned a berth in the playoffs for the fifth time in Smith’s seven-year tenure as head coach. There was some good, some bad, and some ugly in 2022, as there is every season. There are some good players who have graduated, including All-State lineman Rowland Ball, who is now a member of the Michigan Tech Huskies with his cousin and fellow Lake City grad Ben Marion, along with the explosive Dayne “The Train” Blair and tight end Brody Gothard.
There are also some quality players returning, including electric, ever-dangerous senior QB Darin Kunkel, sophomore speedburner Tavin Miller, two-way lineman Tyler Brown, and linebacker Tyler Atkins. And some players who gained valuable varsity experience last year as underclassmen, including sophomore Robbie Root and junior Trevin Knuth.
Camp is a time to get the kids excited about the upcoming football season, Smith noted, and also get their minds focused on the demands of the sport once again.
“The X’s and O’s are the same but it’s important to go over all the details and this is a perfect time to do that,” Smith said.
“We get all the kids together and get them thinking like a team so we can start off on a good note on August 7. We’re all a family here.”
Lake City faces some early-season challenges again this season. Lake City opens play at home against non-league foe Cheboygan, a Class B school, on Friday, Aug. 25. The Trojans dropped a 52-26 decision at Cheboygan a year ago in the season opener but are hoping for better things at home this season. The Trojans open Highland play at Evart on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Wildcats finished as runner-up to Beal City in the league a year ago and advanced far into the D8 playoffs.
Smith said the numbers are down slightly from previous years, at least for now, but there is a good spirit among the players.
“This group meshes well and plays together well,” he added. “We don’t have as much depth as we’d like but we have a nice group coming up from the JV. They won six games last year. If we can stay healthy, we have the chance to be a pretty good team.”
