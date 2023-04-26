LAKE CITY — The Lake City baseball team got the Highland Conference portion of the schedule off on strong footing on Friday, April 21, with a lopsided 18-0, 13-1 doubleheader sweep of visiting Manton.
Job Rogers was at the top of his game in the opener, hurling a one-hit shutout. Job was patient in his deliveries, mixing his pitches effectively while keeping the Ranger hitters off-balance.
“Job pitched really well and I’m proud of how the guys played with confidence behind him,” noted Lake City coach Will Eubank.
Jase Goodrich had good rips at Ranger deliveries all day. Jase generated two hits and four RBIs in the opener, including a bases-loaded triple, and he also notched three hits in game two and knocked in two more runs. He wasn’t alone, though. Job helped his own cause with the bat, preying upon pitches for a pair of hits including a booming two-run double. Tyler Atkins tagged an RBI hit along with Cole McGiness and Thomas Bisballe smacked a single.
In game two, Jase was an ace from the bump along with Ethan Goodrich. The Goodrich boys teamed for a no-hitter, with Jase recording 11 K’s along the way. Ethan pitched one perfect inning and struck out the side.
Blake Brown went downtown, ripping a two-run double off the fence in game two. Ethan Goodrich added an RBI double of his own and Atkins delivered two RBI singles. Job secured another RBI hit and Ethan Dulzo drilled a two-run single. McGiness smoked a double while Gabe Comp and Asheton Mathison each struck for a hit.
ON MONDAY, April 24, the Trojans traveled to East Jordan and lost a pair of non-league games, 9-0 and 6-4.
“I’m proud of our energy and how we were aggressive at the plate,” Eubank said. “Our second game was better and I’m seeing a lot of improvements.”
Senior Brody Gothard was on the bump in the opener. He allowed eight earned run on six his and struck out seven.
In game two, Tyler Atkins allowed two earned runs in three hits and had a strikeout.
Cole McGiness collected three hits for Lake City in the nightcap with an RBI. Rogers registered two hits with two RBIs. Jase laced a single.
Lake City (2-8) is home this Friday, April 28, against Highland foe Evart. On Tuesday, May 2, the Trojans play at Pine River.
