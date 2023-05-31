EVART – The previous three times Lake City had faced high-powered Evart in softball, the results were quite lopsided. The Wildcats had outscored Lake City 41-1 in those three games, including a 10-0 mercy-shortened game in last year’s pre-district clash at Pine River and two mercy-shortened games back in April.
And so things didn’t look very promising when Lake City was matched again with Evart, ranked at or near the top of Division 3 softball teams this year, on Tuesday in another pre-district game hosted by the Wildcats.
But a funny thing happened on the way to another rout. It never happened.
Lake City came to Evart with poise and resolve and played an outstanding game, even holding the lead until the fourth inning.
Evart finally rallied to secure a 7-3 victory but it was a competitive game and the Trojans could walk off the diamond at Evart with their heads high in the air and a good feeling about the final game of the 2023 season.
And the good news is that a most of the players on Nikki Read’s roster will be coming back again next year.
“The girls didn’t want it to end today,” Nikki said after the game.
“They didn’t come here just to give Evart a good game, they came here to win and you could see it from the start.”
Lake City jumped on Evart’s talented lefty Addy Gray for three runs in the top of the first inning and still held a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning. It was impressive to watch.
Senior center fielder Kaylee Keenan started things off with a single. Third baseman Hannah Hern reached on a fielder’s choice followed by a single off the bat of first baseman Zoe Butkovich and a free pass to senior second baseman Tarrin Miller.
That brought up senior pitcher Kasey Keenan with two out and the bases full and Kasey promptly lined a double to left-center that cleared the bases, giving the Trojans a surprising 3-0 advantage early in the game. Tarrin Miller hustled all the way from first to score on the play, sliding in at home just ahead of the tag of Evart’s talented catcher Ally Theunick.
Kasey then did a fantastic job of mixing up her pitches and keeping the dangerous Evart hitters off balance for the first three innings. Lake City’s super shortstop Mya Miller tracked down a screaming line drive with two on and one out in the third to thwart a potential Wildcat rally.
Evart finally did rally to score four times in the bottom of the fourth, but the Wildcats only had two hits in the inning. A tough luck, bad-hop grounder helped Evart’s cause during the rally. The big blow, though, was struck by Gray, the lefty who seems to connect for a line drive every time up. Kaylee in center raced over to field the slicing line drive but it caromed just off the end of her glove.
The one play was like a microcosm of the entire game. Lake City came so close but Evart was able to pull it out.
The Trojans didn’t have too many more scoring chances against Gray after the first inning as she settled down and mixed her pitches effectively. Tarrin Miller and Kasey stroked back-to-back singles in the top of the third but Gray bore down and got the needed final out.
In the top of the seventh, Mya Miller walked and Butkovich blistered a hard shot down the line but Evart’s third baseman Kate Gostlin made a nice stop and threw for the force out at second. Tarrin Miller got good aluminum on the ball after that and lofted a high fly ball near the fence in right but Evart right fielder Brooklyn Decker was able to track it down for the final out.
“The girls came in motivated to play hard and give their best and they did that,” Nikki noted.
“Kasey did a real nice job pitching for us. Evart pounds the ball and she kept their hitters off-stride for most of the game. We made some nice defensive plays behind her too. We just couldn’t get enough hits off Addy after the first inning and they eventually got the lead on us.
“But I’m very proud of our girls and how they played today. This game with Evart was so much better than last year’s (at Pine River) or the two games we played earlier this season.”
Kaylee and Kasey each connected for two hits in their final game wearing the Lake City uniform after a notable varsity career on the diamond. Fellow senior Tarrin Miller walked and scored a run and also singled. Zoe added some nice Zap to the attack, as usual, ripping a first inning single and scoring a run and she was also robbed of a hit in the final inning.
Olivia Gibel, one of the promising young players coming up through the ranks for Lake City, pitched in relief in the sixth inning and recorded a strikeout while permitting two hits and two runs to the potent Wildcats.
