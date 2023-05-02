LAKE CITY — The Lake City softball team faced a formidable foe on Friday, April 28, in a Highland Conference doubleheader as defending league champion Evart came calling. The Wildcats, who have nearly everyone back from the team that advanced to the D3 state finals a year ago, prevailed over the Trojans by scores of 21-0 and 11-1.
Lake City tried but just didn’t have the depth of talent to stay with Evart.
It was the last time Lake City hitters will have to face Evart’s All-State ace Addy Gray in a regular-season game. In her final appearance at Lake City, Addy fired a three-hit shutout while striking out eight.
Addy also had five hits to help fuel the Wildcats’ offense and third baseman Katelyn Gostlin also drilled five hits.
In game two, it was freshman Kyrah Gray pitching for Evart and record the 11-1 win. She also fired a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Lake City played its rescheduled game at Pine River on Thursday, May 4. The Trojans compete this Saturday, May 6, in the Coleman tourney, and return home on Tuesday, May 9, against Houghton Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.