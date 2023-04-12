HARRISON — The Lake City softball season got off to an auspicious start on Tuesday, April 11, as the Trojans traveled to Harrison and secured a sweep and two competitive games, 8-5 in the opener and 11-9 in the nightcap.
Senior Kasey Keenan was “kool” and collected in the circle for Lake City, going the distance to gain the win in the opener and earning the win in relief of Zoe Butkovich in the second game.
Zoe was zoned in at the plate for Lake City, adding some zoom to the attack with a double and a triple. Payton Hogan hammered out a double as well. Kaylee Keenan cracked a single and knocked in a run along with Tarrin Miller and Hannah Hern.
Lake City played at Kalkaska on Thursday, April 10. The Trojans play at Beaverton on Tuesday, April 18, and at Marion on Thursday, April 20, before entertaining Highland Conference foe Manton in a doubleheader on Friday, April 21.
