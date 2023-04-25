LAKE CITY — The Lake City softball team has been involved in some exciting games so far in the early going, though not all of them have led to victories.
On Friday, April 21, the Trojans opened Highland Conference play at home against Manton and split the pair, winning the slugfest of an opener by a 16-15 margin but losing the nightcap 9-5.
In game one it was senior Kasey Keenan securing the win in the wild contest.
Kasey also helped her own cause with a ringing RBI single. Kaylee Keenan cracked a pair of hits, including an RBI single and catcher Payton Hogan hammered out two hits and knocked in two of the Trojans runs. Olivia Gibel did not quibble with the bat in her hands and runners on base as she decisively delivered three timely hits and chased home five of Lake City’s 16 runs. Hannah Hern was another big hitter for the Trojans, recording three hits with an RBI. Tarrin Miller tagged two hits and knocked in two, Harmony Jewett was in rhythm as well, generating two hits and an RBI, and Mya Miller muscled out a hit.
Adri Sackett struck for three this and six RBIs to pace the Rangers in the opener. Aliyah Geary took the loss.
In game two, it was Zoe Butkovich taking the loss for Lake City, though she did some good things from the circle. Zoe struck out three and allowed seven earned runs.
Zoe added some zip to the offense in game two with two hits and three RBIs. Gibel slapped out two more hits with an RBI. Hannah Hern kept the hits coming as well, notching two more in game two. Mya made two more hits. Kasey Keenan pounded out an RBI single and Payton Hogan produced another hit.
Maggie Powers was the winner in game two, going all seven innings. Genna Alexander generated a two-run single and Geary delivered an RBI triple.
ON MONDAY, May 24, the Trojans traveled to East Jordan and dropped a pair of entertaining games, 9-8 and 9-4.
Kasey struck out four in the seesaw opener and gave up six hits. She also stroked two hits with an RBI.
Kaylee connected for a pair of doubles in game one with two RBIs and Hannah Hern continued to put the hurt on enemy pitchers, belting out three more hits, including a booming two-run double. Hogan hammered out an RBI double among her two hits. Alex Bao wasn’t constricted with the bat either, smacking two hits with an RBI double. Butkovich banged out an RBI double and Olivia Williams whacked two hits.
Kasey also took the loss in game two after coming on in relief and pitching 4.2 innings.
Hern continued to swing a torrid bat, collecting three more hits including another RBI double. Zoe zapped an RBI double too, along with Kasey and Payton. Williams smacked a double and Kaylee singled.
Lake City played host to Highland Conference powerhouse Evart on Thursday, April 28. On Tuesday, May 2, the Trojans travel to Pine River.
