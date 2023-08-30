LAKE CITY – A year ago, the Lake City football team traveled to Cheboygan for the season-opener and got thumped by the bigger, faster Class B Chiefs. This year, the Chiefs came to Lake City for the season-opener and the Trojans returned the favor, closing strong in the second half to break things wide open and win 48-15.
Not only did the Trojans of coach Kyle Smith earn the victory over the bigger school and gain a lot of playoff points in the process, but they did it efficiently and by a surprisingly large margin. Senior QB Darin Kunkel, now fully healthy, displayed the full array of electric gifts that make him such a danger to enemy defenses. He darted, deked and dashed his way to an even 200 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the contest but he also tossed for another 59 yards including an 11-yard TD strike to versatile slot receiver Cole McGiness in the second quarter.
“This team played with so much fire and energy for all four quarters,” Smith said.
“It was a lot of fun to be a part of. We stayed healthy and everyone played a quality game.”
The game was so impressive it’s difficult to say if the Lake City defense or the offense had a better game. Both showed up big time for the season opener, that’s for sure.
Cheboygan took the early lead, moving down the field effectively mixing runs and passes. Lake City made some on-field adjustments after that, however, assuring better “gap” coverage and the Chiefs had difficulty sustaining drives the rest of the way.
Kunkel was electric from the start. An alert recovery by sophomore Cash Bridson of an attempted on-side kick by Cheboygan following its touchdown gave Lake City good field position. Kunkel found Teague Helsel for a key first down on a screen and Cole McGiness delivered another first down on a jet sweep before Kunkel completed the scoring drive with a 1-yard plunge to paydirt. The Trojans trailed 7-6 but only until their next possession.
After a sack by aggressive Lake City linebacker Teague Helsel, who had a monster game, and a deflected pass by defensive end Ethan Goodrich thwarted the Chiefs’ next drive, Lake City mounted its second straight scoring march. Kunkel delivered a dime to speedy receiver Ian McLeod for a key first down in the drive and sophomore Tavin Miller followed with a first-down run to bring the ball inside the red zone. Kunkel then lofted a pretty 11-yard scoring strike to McGiness in the end zone for a 12-7 lead with 4:09 left before halftime.
After another sack from Teague, who roamed the field defensively all night long like a predatory pit bull with the scent of dinner in his nostrils, the Chiefs attempted a fake punt that was smelled out and Lake City got the ball back in good field position at the Chiefs’ 42-yard line for a final first-half possession with 1:40 still showing on the game clock.
Kunkel followed the blocking escort of tight end Adrian Schichtel and Teague to set up a first-and-goal situation. On third-and-goal from the 8-yard line, Kunkel went back to pass but couldn’t find a receiver open and opted to scramble. Darin found space behind a devastating block by McGiness to reach the end zone for an 18-7 lead with 46 seconds left before intermission.
Lake City carried a truck load of momentum into halftime and came out functioning on all cylinders. It took the offense less than two minutes to score again, this time on a 22-yard run by Kunkel, and Teague’s two-point power plunge into the end zone made the score 26-7.
The Trojans scored again before the end of the third quarter with a scoring drive capped this time by McGiness’s 29-yard burst to the end zone on a jet sweep with the help of another key downfield block by the tight end Schichtel. A screen pass from Kunkel to Teague provided another two points and a 34-7 advantage.
Cheboygan responded with its second and final score of the night but the Lake City defense gave up the yardage grudgingly, forcing the Chiefs to take a lot of time off the game clock before finally punching it in to make the score 34-15.
The Trojans scored twice more in the remaining minutes of the final period. The first touchdown, an 11-yard Kunkel keeper, was set up by Tyler Brown’s forced fumble in the backfield. Then it was Teague putting an exclamation mark on his brilliant two-way performance with a 22-yard burst to paydirt. Kunkel’s two-point run provided the final 48-15 margin.
Coach Smith was naturally quite pleased but not surprised by how well his team performed.
“Everyone says this but these kids have worked so hard this offseason, during a two-a-days and the last two weeks leading up to week one that the outcome of tonight’s game doesn’t surprise me,” he said.
Lake City opened Highland Conference play on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Evart. The Wildcats, who posted an 11-2 record a year ago and advanced all the way to the D8 semifinals, lost their opener to a pretty good Beaverton team, 44-22.
This could be a key game in the 2023 race for the Highland title. Lake City went into the game with a 26-22 all-time advantage against the Wildcats but a three-game losing streak, including a 47-6 loss at home late last season.
